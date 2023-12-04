Monday is the last Locals Day of 2023 for the San Antonio Zoo

If you’re looking for something fun to do you may want to stop by the San Antonio Zoo!

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to visit the San Antonio Zoo before the end of the year, Monday may be the day to do it.

The zoo is offering discounted admission on Dec. 4 for all Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day. Bexar County residents can get in for just $8 per person.

“Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” zoo officials have previously said.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency like an ID or utility bill.

The Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo is currently taking place and will run until Dec 31.

Zoo Lights includes the new Lakeside Laser Lightshow, plus themed areas called Cowboy’s Yuletide Trail, Polar Playground, Water Wonderland, Starry Safari, Candy Lane and Peppermint Path. Spurs legend Tony Parker’s private collection of FAO Schwartz animals will also be on display.

Access to Zoo Lights is free for members and included with standard admission to the zoo. Guests can purchase tickets at the front gate.

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

