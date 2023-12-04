San Antonio opens Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead

The Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead, located on the IH-10 entrance to the former Red Berry estate on the city’s eastside. The trail connects the Salado Creek Trail segment with the Red Berry Lake.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has a new hike and bike trail.

The Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead, located at the IH-10 entrance to the former Red Berry estate, is now open to the public.

The trail integrates with the city’s Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails system and connects the Salado Creek Trail segment with the Red Berry Lake.

It marks the final phase of the Red Berry Redevelopment — a project facilitated by the San Antonio Housing Trust Public Facility Corporation.

The redevelopment revitalized an 85-acre parcel of land, including the iconic Red Berry Mansion that was once the home of Virgil E. “Red” Berry, an early 20th-century businessman. That estate is now owned by The RK Group and is rented out as an event venue. The RK Group, a culinary and hospitality company, is also headquartered on the property.

The revitalization also included the restoration of the lake and the construction of a 330-unit modern mixed-income apartment community.

The new trailhead is located at 4039 IH-10 Westbound Frontage Road, San Antonio, TX 78219. The trailhead is on the left before entering The RK Group Campus main parking lot.