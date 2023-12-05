How to manage stress during the holiday season

The holiday season can be a joyous time but for many people, it can be very stressful.

Doctors at Thriveworks in San Antonio say there are three major stressors people feel during the holidays:

Finances

Loneliness

Trying to accommodate everyone

“Setting boundaries, spending boundaries, who you’re going to spend time with boundaries, etc. I think are huge,” said Dr. Christopher Hansen, LPC with Thriveworks in San Antonio.

To help with these stressors, Dr. Hansen recommends setting those boundaries with yourself and not waiting until the last minute to make plans.

If you are missing a loved one this holiday season, Dr. Hansen reminds everyone to ask themselves, “How would the person I’m missing feel if they knew I was sad about them?”

“Would he want me to feel remorse, would he want me to be down, or would he want me to celebrate and be thankful for my family and what I have in life?” Dr. Hansen said.