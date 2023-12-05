Likely candle fire causes roughly $14K in damage inside South Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three residents of a South Side home managed to avoid injury but will have to stay with family for the time being following a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Twining Drive, not far from Highway 16 and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic. They later found a table burnt by a candle and part of an entertainment center that had also started to catch fire. The homeowner said she had previously tried to extinguish the small fire herself, using a pitcher of water.

Fire officials said there was some smoke damage in the home and some damage to items, but no actual structural damage to the house, besides some limited sheetrock. A damage estimate is around $14,000.

The three residents inside the home are now going to stay with relatives for the time being, due to the smell inside.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.