2 men dead in shooting outside far West Side convenience store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 30s are dead following a shooting at a far West Side convenience store early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. at a Valero Corner Store in the 9800 block of Potranco Road, not far from South Ellison Drive and Highway 151.

According to police, the two men were shot in front of the store and one of them tried to get help inside.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are now looking over surveillance video from the store for any possible clues. SAPD says so far, there are no witnesses and no suspect information.

The names of the two men killed have not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.