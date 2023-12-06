Driver killed in rollover crash on Highway 90 on West Side

A driver was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2023, in the 13400 block of US Highway 90 West.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed in a rollover crash overnight on Highway 90 on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 13400 block of US Highway 90 West, near Loop 410.

Deputies were dispatched to the location for a rollover crash involving two vehicles. There, deputies found a driver dead and a passenger trapped in one vehicle.

The passenger had to be extracted but survived their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved also survived.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown at this time. The driver has not been identified.