Family of missing woman feels targeted because of their outspoken efforts to find her

SAN ANTONIO – Juanita Diaz and her sister have been fervent voices in the search for their missing mother Pauline Diaz. The great-grandmother disappeared after her shift at H-E-B on SE Military Drive and Goliad Road on December 2010.

The sisters have missing person’s magnets with her picture and information about her disappearance on their vehicles, hoping it triggers someone to call in tips. On Sunday, Juanita said a woman walked up to her truck and ripped the magnet off. The truck was parked in front of her home and it was around 9 a.m.

“She parks next to the truck. She gets off. As she starts ripping it off the vehicle and then gets back in her vehicle,” she said. “I don’t know who this lady is. Apparently, this person might know something, and she’s just afraid that, you know, she could be part of it, of my mom’s missing.”

Juanita said the silhouette is hard to make out, but she believes the vehicle that drives her is reddish in color. She said the theft comes just days after the family did a missing person’s podcast and thinks it might be a threat against them.

“I think these people want it to end. Want me to shut up? And I’d say ‘any more and just drop it?’ But I’m not,” she said.

Juanita has made a report with the San Antonio Police Department and has also notified detectives in her mother’s disappearance case about it, in case there’s a link. She has a message to whoever took her magnet.

“If you want this story to stop, then you need to give us our answers and we will stop putting my mom out there. But until then, we are always going to speak for my mom until she is brought home. Until we get our answers,” Juanita said.

This is still an open case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-TIPS.

Photo Courtesy Juanita Diaz. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)