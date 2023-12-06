Security guard shoots man attempting to drive off after thinking he’s going to be run over, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard shot and wounded a man who he believed was attempting to run him over with his vehicle after being spotted early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Sunview Bay and Sunbend Falls, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Gillette Boulevard.

According to police, a man and a woman were in the backseat of a car when the neighborhood security guard spotted them. That’s when, police say, as the security guard approached the vehicle, the man jumped out of the car, got into the driver’s seat and tried to drive off.

Police said the security guard thought that the man was going to run him over and immediately pulled out his gun and fired. The driver was struck by the gunfire in both arms.

SAPD says they have since detained the security guard for questioning. It’s unclear what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

The man shot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover. The woman in the car was not hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.