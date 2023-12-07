Man shot while working on bicycle outside home on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while working outside his home on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of El Paso Street, not far from both Castroville Road and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, the man was working on a bicycle in front of his house when a vehicle pulled up and started firing. The vehicle sped off after the shooting.

Detectives are now looking over the area for any possible clues. SAPD says so far, there are no witnesses and no suspect information.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.