Off-duty SAPD detective exchanges gunfire with car burglar at Northwest Side apartment complex, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty detective with the San Antonio Police Department exchanged gunfire with a man in the parking lot of a Northwest Side apartment complex Thursday afternoon after finding someone in the backseat of his vehicle, the SAPD chief said.

According to Chief William McManus, the detective was helping his daughter move out of an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa when he noticed someone in the back seat of his pickup truck.

When the detective confronted the man, another man in a car, that was later determined to be stolen, started shooting at the detective, McManus said.

The officer returned fire and a couple of vehicles were hit by the gunfire, but no one was injured, McManus said.

Three men were arrested. The chief was not sure what charges they are facing.

The chief said that one car had been broken into prior to the confrontation, and a gun was stolen from it. He added that it’s not a good idea for anyone to leave a gun in their vehicle.

“People target vehicles looking for handguns,” McManus said.

The detective involved is a 12-year veteran of SAPD.