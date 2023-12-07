67º
San Antonio Pets Alive offering $25 animal adoptions during ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

Animals come with vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, microchip, spay or neuter, and heartworm testing

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Photo of a dog. (Courtesy of Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for $25 animal adoptions.

From now until Dec. 14, animals at SAPA will be adoptable at the $25 reduced rate in an effort to empty the shelters, according to a news release.

Animals adopted from SAPA will receive vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, a microchip, spay or neuter surgery, and heartworm testing. All adoptable animals can be viewed on the San Antonio Pets Alive website.

SAPA will also host an in-person adoption event on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Petco located at 11398 Bandera Rd.

Adoptable animals can also be viewed at any of the San Antonio Pets Alive locations.

