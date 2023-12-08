60-year-old man shot in back, carjacked near Medical Center, SAPD says

Man shot and carjacked near the Medical Center, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting and carjacking near the Medical Center, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Danny Kaye on Thursday night.

The man was at an apartment complex waiting to give a ride to somebody when he was approached by some men he only knew by nickname, SAPD said.

He was shot at several times but hit only once in the back, according to police.

The bullet went through his body.

The man who was shot ran up a stairway, and the group of men took off in his truck, SAPD said.

Police said the injured man was taken to the hospital and was alert at last check. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Officers are still looking for the stolen vehicle but do not have a good description of the truck or the men who took off in it.