Annual holiday memorial service to be held this Sunday for loved ones lost

SAN ANTONIO – The Baptist Medical Center is holding its annual Holiday Memorial Service this Sunday to help those who are coping with grief over the upcoming holidays.

The event will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Central Christian Church, located next door to Baptist Medical Center on 720 North Main.

The holidays can be especially difficult for families, especially for those who have lost loved ones.

The service will include a special candle-lighting ceremony in remembrance of loved ones lost and Baptist Medical Center Chaplain Rosa Hawthorne will offer advice on how people can cope with grief over the holidays.

Hospital employees are also invited to join in the gathering, to help remember patients and families that they cared for during the past year.

Below are some tips on how to deal with grief, offered by Baptist Health System chaplains.