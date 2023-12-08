Boerne ISD names its new superintendent

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Independent School District has officially announced its selection for its new superintendent.

Dr. Kristin Craft was unanimously voted by the Boerne ISD school board at a special meeting on Thursday. She will officially begin her tenure on Jan. 2, 2024.

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to join the Boerne ISD family and serve as superintendent of schools. As a career educator, I have dedicated 28 years to ensuring positive learning environments and strong academic outcomes for students in Texas public schools. I am thrilled to make Boerne my new hometown and look forward to shaping the future for every student, teacher, leader, and family in BISD,” Craft said in a press release.

Craft is the first female superintendent in the history of Boerne ISD. As an educator, she has served as associate superintendent of academics and chief academic officer in Spring Branch ISD in the Houston area since 2018. She has been a principal at every level, going from elementary to high school from 2003 to 2015.

The school district said current Superintendent Dr. Thomas Price will transition to superintendent emeritus and serve as an advisor until his retirement at the end of the school year.

The board named Craft as the lone finalist at a special meeting on Nov. 15. By law, the board was required to wait 21 days before voting to hire her as the next superintendent.

“We are absolutely thrilled to name Dr. Kristin Craft as the next Superintendent and to welcome her to the Boerne ISD family. Dr. Craft stood out from the other applicants, as she has been instrumental in the academic success made by Spring Branch ISD students,” Carlin Friar, president of the BISD Board of Trustees, said. “Dr. Craft realizes the uniqueness of our community as well as the importance of maintaining the small-town feel that we all love so much. She is the right person to lead BISD into the future.”