Fire in vacant garage apartment likely started by someone homeless staying there, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An early-morning fire at a vacant garage apartment on the city’s South Side was likely started by someone homeless who was staying there, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday.

The fire was called in just before 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 7200 block of Briar Place, not far from Southwest Military Drive and Harlandale Park.

A batallion chief said firefighters arrived to find flames showing in a garage apartment behind a vacant home. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the garage apartment was also supposed to be vacant, but they found a mattress in the area where the blaze started, so they believe someone homeless may have been staying there. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to any neighboring homes. A damage estimate to the garage apartment was not given.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, the fire department said.