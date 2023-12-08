Former TOP board director warned group of bail program that bonded out man accused in killing spree

SAN ANTONIO – A former board director of the Texas Organizing Project says he warned the organization of its bail program, saying it would be a risk to public safety.

In January 2022, TOP bonded out Shane James, 34, on misdemeanor assault charges against family members who he is now accused of killing. Law enforcement authorities said James went on a killing spree in San Antonio and Austin on Tuesday, killing six people.

“In their efforts to end cash bail, they’re actively trying to bail people out who they feel are being hindered economically,” said the former board member, who asked to remain anonymous

The former board member, who worked with TOP from 2018-2021, explained the organization’s bail program goal is criminal justice reform and pays bail for people it believes cannot afford it.

“What is their protocol when they decide if they’re going to pick up the financial cost?” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas

“They have no requirement. It’s purely economic, and this is an example of their lack of oversight when it comes to who they are bailing out,” the former board member said.

“What was the feedback when you voiced your concerns?” Barajas asked.

“Ignored, they ignored it, that it wasn’t my purview, and it wasn’t my position to talk about that,” he answered.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said James had three warrants in Bexar County for misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury-family. He was bonded out by the Texas Organizing Project in early 2022.

TOP did not respond to KSAT’s phone calls, emails, or in-person visit, on Thursday, but did send this statement Wednesday.

Texas Organizing Project (TOP) is profoundly saddened and deeply troubled by the recent tragic events involving Shane James. We condemn his most recent egregious acts, full stop. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time.

Through our justice program, we bailed out James in coordination with the Bexar County’s public defender’s office, nearly two years ago in February 2022 on misdemeanor charges where his bond fees totaled $300. The events that have unfolded are devastating, and we recognize the pain and suffering this incident has caused. We take our responsibilities seriously and acknowledge that we must address both the immediate impact of this tragedy and the broader implications for our bail program.

TOP was founded with a commitment to transforming Texas into a state that works for everyone. A piece of our work is reforming the criminal justice system, advocating for fairness, and providing support to those who have often been marginalized and underserved. We firmly believe in the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and our mission is to ensure that individuals have the opportunity to address their legal challenges while awaiting trial in a just and equitable manner.

We want to make clear that TOP has a thorough and rigorous screening process in place to assess individuals who are eligible for our bail program, with a focus on assisting with misdemeanor offenses. James was deemed eligible based on our criteria at the time. However, TOP has had no interaction with James since March 2022. We acknowledge that our assessments cannot anticipate the future actions of individuals. We are committed to conducting a comprehensive internal review of our program and processes.

We understand that some may try to use this tragedy to criticize bail programs, even for misdemeanors. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our mission, advocating for the rights and representation of all Texans.

Additionally, we are acutely aware of the urgent need to address gun violence as an endemic issue in Texas and across the United States. We can’t ignore the larger context in which incidents like these occur. Our commitment to transforming our state and nation’s criminal justice system includes advocating for sensible gun control measures and community safety initiatives that can help prevent tragedies.