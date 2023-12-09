Man killed crossing highway; driver stops, not facing charges, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was struck and killed after attempting to cross the highway in southeast Bexar County late Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., the unidentified man, 70, was walking across Highway 181 near a convenience store when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him, SAPD said.

The driver of the vehicle — who police say did not see the man due to his dark clothing — attempted to swerve and avoid hitting him.

Police said the driver stopped and tried to aid the man; however, he was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

SAPD determined the man did not use a crosswalk.

The driver was evaluated for DWI but determined not to be intoxicated or impaired. They will not be facing any criminal charges, SAPD said.