Local News

Uber passenger argues with driver, assaults him before walking into traffic, getting hit, police say

Woman will be charged with assault, criminal mischief

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Police responding to the incident on Northwest Military. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was critically injured late Friday night after she argued with her Uber driver, assaulted him and then walked into traffic, according to San Antonio police.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 8500 block of Northwest Military Drive.

The Uber driver told police that the 21-year-old woman was intoxicated and started arguing with him. He said the woman slapped him from behind while he was driving, so he pulled over and told the woman to get out of the car.

The woman broke the windshield and door handle of the Uber vehicle, cursed at him, and then walked into the lane of traffic when the driver called 911, according to police.

The woman was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stopped to render aid and was not intoxicated or impaired, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said she will be charged with assault and criminal mischief for the attack against the Uber driver and his vehicle.

