2 hospitalized after bar fight turns to shooting on Northwest Side

Two people were hospitalized and a suspect is on the run after a bar fight turned into a shooting on the Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

San Antonio police were dispatched to a bar in the 7200 block of Wurzbach Road, near Babcock, around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

A woman in her late 30s was shot twice in the chest and twice in the arm and another man was pistol-whipped, according to police.

At the hospital, the woman told investigators she got into an argument with another woman inside the bar.

A fight broke out and spilled outside into the parking lot.

A male suspect pulled out a gun and struck another man with the gun.

“The suspect then began firing several rounds at the victim, striking the victim and two vehicles in the parking lot,” police wrote in a preliminary report. “The victim was then transported to the hospital and the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving at the scene.”