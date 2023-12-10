64º
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar files for reelection

Salazar was first elected in 2016

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File photo: Javier Salazar

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar officially filed for reelection.

While Salazar said several months ago that he would be seeking a third term, he made it official Saturday at the Bexar County Democratic Party Headquarters on Fredericksburg Road.

Salazar was first elected in November of 2016 and was reelected in 2020, defeating Gerald “Gerry” Rickhoff, a Republican, by a margin of 24%.

The sheriff’s race will be included on the ballot during the 2024 November election and his current term will end on Dec. 31, 2024.

So far, Salazar is the first candidate to announce he is running in the sheriff’s race.

