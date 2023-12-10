53º
Firefighters rescue resident with severe burns as North Side apartment fire destroys 10 units

Blaze happened early Sunday morning at the Sunset Canyon Apartments in 2100 block of Thousand Oaks

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Several people were displaced after an apartment fire destroyed at least 10 units on the North Side early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a heavy fire at the three-story Sunset Canyon Apartments in the 2100 block of Thousand Oaks around 2:30 a.m., according to SAFD Chief Charles Hood.

One person with severe burns was rescued by firefighters from one of the apartment units, he said.

At least 10 units are a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire but preliminary information appears to point to a cooking fire.

