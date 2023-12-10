Man charged in slaying of 16-year-old Texas cheerleader

Rafael Govea Romero is charged with capital murder in the death of Lizbeth Medina, a 16-year-old cheerleader from Edna, Texas.

EDNA, Texas – Rafael Govea Romero was arrested on Saturday and charged with the capital murder of Lizbeth Medina, a 16-year-old cheerleader from Edna, Texas.

The arrest comes four days after Medina, 16, was found dead Tuesday by her mother in the small Southeast Texas town, which is about 30 minutes east of Victoria.

New at 10: Edna, Texas high school cheerleader Lizbeth Medina found murdered in her own home. Her mother shares what happened that day as investigators search for a killer. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/NDbKxvULAF — Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) December 8, 2023

Medina, a cheerleader at her local high school, was found in a bathtub in their apartment.

Her mother went home to look for her when she failed to show up at a Christmas parade where she was supposed to perform.

‘Placed under arrest for Capital Murder’

On Sunday morning, the Edna Police Department announced the arrest.

“(Authorities) were able to locate an undocumented male subject, identified as Rafael Govea Romero in the city of Schulenburg. Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers immediately traveled to Schulenburg where Romero was placed under arrest for Capital Murder and transported to the Jackson County Jail,” reads a press release from the Edna Police Department.

More information about Romero — such as his age and country of origin — as well as the circumstances of the killing and how investigators tracked him to Schulenburg were not immediately available.

Schulenburg is about an hour north of Edna along Interstate 10.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Edna Police Department, Texas Rangers, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS.

‘She loved everybody’

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, has been reporting on the story all week and spoke to Medina’s mother on Thursday.

“She loved everybody. She cared for everybody,” her mother, Jacqueline Medina told KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry at the school’s football playoff game. “She loved cheerleading. When I would watch her, I would just see her face glow.”

“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth’s family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community,” police wrote in the release.

Information released on suspect Friday

The Edna Police Department, with help from the Texas Rangers, is investigating the death as a capital murder, but investigators have not revealed details about the girl’s manner of death.

On Friday, Edna Police released images of a man and a vehicle that could be related to the crime.

Police said the man may have a tattoo behind his right ear. He was wearing a black “Volcom” hooded sweatshirt and was driving a silver Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 361-782-6522 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH (2274).