4 people in custody after DPS chase leads to standoff at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Three men and one woman are in custody after a pursuit led to a standoff at a home on the East Side Sunday night.

Texas DPS and Texas Rangers said officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m., but the car refused to pull over and made its way to the 500 block of Bee Street, near North Walters Street.

There, the suspects holed themselves up in a house, according to Texas DPS.

They were all taken into custody before 11 p.m. Details about the suspects are unknown at this time, but authorities said one of them had an outstanding warrant.

It is unclear if they lived at the house. This story is developing; it will be updated as more information becomes available.