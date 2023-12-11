Driver shot in leg after being flagged down by 2 men on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot by two men on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road, not far from Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, a man was driving through the area when he says he was flagged down by two men. That’s when, police say, after he slowed down he was shot in the leg by the suspects, who then ran off.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover. SAPD does not have a description of the men responsible for the shooting. A motive is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.