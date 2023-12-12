Coca‑Cola Holiday Caravan is coming to San Antonio with free Santa photos and goodies. Here’s where

SAN ANTONIO – The Coca‑Cola Holiday Caravan is headed to various places around the Alamo City like the San Antonio Zoo and Frost Bank Center to share some cheer and free goodies.

The Coca‑Cola Holiday Caravan includes free photos with Santa Claus, plus gifts and merchandise. The events are free and open to the public.

Here’s where the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will visit in San Antonio, Converse, Cibolo and Adkins this week:

Wednesday Noon-3 p.m. — Thrift T Mart, 6703 E Zarzamora St. 6-9 p.m. — San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N St. Mary’s St.



Thursday Noon-3 p.m. — Walmart, 3302 SE Military Drive. 6-9 p.m. — Walmart, 1200 SE Military Drive.

Friday Noon-3 p.m. — Walmart, 11210 Potranco. 6-9 p.m. — Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive

Saturday Noon-3 p.m. — Walmart, 602 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo. 6-9 p.m. — Walmart, 8315 FM 78, Converse.

Sunday Noon-3 p.m. — Hi Way 87 Stop, 12220 US HWY 87 E, Adkins. 6-9 p.m. — Santikos Casa Blanca, 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway.



If you’re unable to make it to the caravan’s events to see Saint Nick, click here for a list of locations offering Santa photos for 2023.