Driver cut out of vehicle by firefighters after crashing into utility pole, bakery

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is critically injured after he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole and then into the front of a North Side bakery early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and North Zarzamora Street, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, a man in his 50 was traveling at a high rate of speed and, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle, crashing into both a utility pole and then into the front of the bakery.

Police said firefighters had to cut the roof off the vehicle in order to rescue the pinned driver. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

SAPD said no other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash. No one was hurt inside the bakery. It is also unclear when the bakery will next be able to open.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.