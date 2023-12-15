BCSO identifies body found near remote road in far northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body discovered on a remote road in far Northwest Bexar County last weekend.

BCSO received a call for a body in the 10000 block of Escondida Road near Scenic Loop around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, a driver noticed a single shoe on the road.

After stopping to look, the driver saw a body off the roadway. The body showed signs of slight decomposition and evidence of dragging, Salazar said.

On Friday, the sheriff identified the remains as that of Pete Gonzales Eguia, 51, a resident of San Marcos who had been reported missing late last month.

Eguia had trauma to his upper body, Salazar said.

Two days before the body was found, Eguia’s vehicle was spotted on Dec. 7 with front-end damage in the 14000 block of Apache Camp.

Neighbors reported last seeing Eguia’s vehicle on Nov. 30. After that, family members asked to police to conduct a welfare check. Officers found the apartment unlocked but found nothing disturbed.

BCSO said it will take over the homicide investigation in the case.

Salazar is asking anyone with a tip or information to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email them at bcsotips@bexar.org.