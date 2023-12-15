Behind the Kitchen Door: Restaurant fails health inspection for second time in a row

Guerrero’s Mexican Restaurant follows up failing score of 64 with a new low score of 60

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant got a failing score on its health inspection last month, the second failing score for the business in the past two months. Meanwhile, another business had its license temporarily suspended due to a sewage backup.

KSAT reporter Tim Gerber stopped by both businesses this week to ask some questions about their problems behind the kitchen door.

Guerrero’s Mexican Restaurant

Guerrero’s Mexican Restaurant, located in the 3700 block of Nogalitos Street, failed its November inspection with a low score of 60. The business failed another inspection back in September with a score of 64.

This time around, the restaurant racked up 21 health code violations.

It was cited for improperly cooling foods, including “picadillo made the day before the inspection that was reading at 48-50 degrees” in a reach-in cooler.

The inside of the ice machine needed to be cleaned to remove a buildup, and the dishwashing machine wasn’t sanitizing the dishes.

A worker was cutting onions with bare hands. Another employee dropped a thermometer on the floor, picked it up, wiped it off with a paper towel, and was about to use it on some food before the inspector stepped in and stopped them.

Gerber stopped by the business this week to see why it failed two inspections in a row. He was told no manager was available to speak to him.

While inside the business, Gerber noticed employees hadn’t posted the recent inspection report, another issue for which it was also cited.

Tienda Centro America

Tienda Centro America, located in the 3900 block of San Pedro, earned a 76 on its inspection last month.

According to the inspection report, the store was selling improperly labeled food.

Knives were stored with food debris on them.

Employees were told to check for pest activity, and they were storing food in non-food-grade containers, including plastic shoe boxes and T-shirt bags.

The business also had its license suspended due to a clogged grease trap. Employees were told to clear the drain and do a deep cleaning to remove sewage debris.

Gerber dropped by the business this week to see how long they were shut down. A manager said they were only closed for about an hour.

A re-inspection was required to reopen.

Mary Chula Mexican Food

Mary Chula Mexican Food, located in the 5000 block of West Commerce, earned a 76 on its recent November inspection.

According to the report, employees had to throw out raw meat being kept in a cold unit that was too warm. They also tossed out black moldy produce that had a “foul stench.”

The dishwasher wasn’t cleaning dishes properly.

The business was also cited for using unapproved chemicals for pest control, including a tracking powder that they were instructed should never be used in the kitchen. Meanwhile, a few roaches were also found in the kitchen.

The business was in need of thorough cleaning.

They were also told not to feed birds in the back of the business and not to allow minors in the kitchen when they are open.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (11/12 -11/18)

Gone Fishing Sports Bar, 100

509 Pleasanton Rd

----------------------------------

HTea0, 100

8703 Huebner Rd

----------------------------------

Jasmine Thai, 100

4065 Medical Dr

----------------------------------

Michoacan Bajo Cero, 100

14070 Nacogdoches Rd

----------------------------------

Pizza Patron, 100

2913 West Ave

----------------------------------

Little Italy Restaurant/Bar, 99

824 Afterglow St

----------------------------------

Las Weras Bar, 98

3854 Nogalitos St

----------------------------------

La Cazadora, 97

3213 West Ave

----------------------------------

Taqueria El Patron, 96

7990 Bandera Rd

----------------------------------

SA Food Mart, 95

4660 Thousand Oaks

----------------------------------

Mimosa Gossip, 94

2907 N 1604 E

----------------------------------

El Jaral, 93

5140 Roosevelt Ave

----------------------------------

Eddie’s Taco House Bar & Grill, 92

3755 Thousand Oaks

----------------------------------

El Castillo Mexican Restaurant, 91

425 St Mary’s St

----------------------------------

Taco La Gardenia-Bakery, 90

1805 N Pine St

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here