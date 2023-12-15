Holiday help: How to buy refurbished tech

If electronics are on your holiday shopping list and you need to stretch your dollar, refurbished can be a good option. Not only do they keep slightly older models out of the landfill, you can save a lot of money, too.

“We found that you can save between 15% and 20% plus an additional 10% for each year since the product’s been released versus buying new,” said Lucas Gutterman with the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

So, what exactly are you getting when you buy refurbished? You get a used product that’s been fixed up to be as good as new. Keep in mind there’s a difference between a “refurbished item and a “used” one you might find on Craigslist, eBay, or elsewhere online.

Consumer Reports has some advice on how to find the best refurbished items: