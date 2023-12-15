Local musician, Austin Mahone, handing out gifts to families this holiday season

The holiday season is a time for giving and local singer-songwriter, Austin Mahone, is looking to give back to his community.

Mahone is a San Antonio-born singer who got his big break as a teen YouTuber-turned-popstar in the 2010s. Over the past 10-plus years, Mahone has put out music hits like, “Dirty Work,” “All I Ever Need,” and “Mmm Yeah (Feat. Pitbull).” He recently released a new album this year, “A Lone Star Story.”

“I make music. I love to play the drums, ukulele, guitar, piano and I just like to be creative,” Mahone said.

His love for music runs as deep as his love for his hometown. For the past couple of years, Mahone has been coming back to San Antonio to give kids presents during the holiday season.

“As a kid, I never had any experience like this growing up so I’m grateful for what we’re doing right now,” said Mahone.

Mahone along with local entrepreneur Lil Jay and business Icon Talks will be giving out gifts to San Antonians on Saturday (Dec. 16).

“Giving back to the community is a really great feeling but doing it for my own city is the best feeling in the world,” Mahone said.

The toy giveaway event will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at El Remedio located at 5018 Research Dr. San Antonio, TX 78240. At the event, all types of toys, bikes, puzzles and more will be given out to kids ages one to 18.

“When you get to do it for the people of San Antonio, the kids specifically, and you get to see how excited they get when they get a new toy or a few new toys for siblings, it just makes it all worth it. It really does, that’s why we do it,” said Mahone.

The giveaway is open to anyone and is first come, first served. Mahone says children can line up at El Remedio and when they get to the front, they will get to pick a toy. The toys will be given out one per kid. So, if you have multiple kids, parents will be able to get multiple gifts.

“Some kids may not be able to get everything that they want but we’re going to try to do that for them,” Mahone said.

You can learn more about the toy giveaway event by clicking here.

As for Mahone, he plans on going on tour in 2024 as well as working on a new album.

“I’m just really excited to share my music with everybody,” said Mahone.