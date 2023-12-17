Woman hospitalized after being hit by motorcycle on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 281 South late Saturday night.

The San Antonio Police Department said the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 11200 block of U.S. 281 S, south of Loop 410 near Del Lago Parkway.

Police said a woman was walking southbound in the middle of the highway, not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.

Investigators added that the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing when a 2019 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, also traveling south, was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The woman suffered major injuries and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, police said she was stable.

The motorcycle driver showed no signs of intoxication or impairment and is currently not facing any criminal charges, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by SAPD. At last check, no criminal charges are pending.

