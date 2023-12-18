Early-morning fire destroys 1 home, threatens another on city’s East Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters worked to put out a fire that burned through one home and threatened to burn another on the city’s East Side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in just after 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Schley Avenue, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Pecan Valley Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the home. They tried to stop the fire, but it had already spread to a house next door. They sprayed the corner of that house to douse the blaze.

A batallion chief said the flames went from one home and damaged both a carport and a sport utility vehicle before going to the outside of the house next door. The neighbor’s home has damage to its siding and the SUV appears to be damaged or destroyed.

The SAFD said the house where the fire started has a severe hoarding situation. Firefighters did not find anyone inside when they arrived. The families in the homes on either side got out temporarily and are both now able to return home.

Because of the hoard, firefighters say they’re not sure if they’ll be able to find the cause of the fire. An investigation team will try to figure it out.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

