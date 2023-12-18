Trial date set for man charged in 2018 double murder

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with a double murder that happened in 2018 is heading for trial in the new year.

The trial for Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez, who is charged with capital murder, will start on Jan. 12 with jury selection.

Avelar-Rodriguez is accused of shooting Nicholas Milanovich, 23, and Julia Wright, 21, in their bed on Sept. 30, 2018, at their apartment in the 8600 block of Fairhaven St., according to an arrest affidavit.

Avelar-Rodriguez was detained at a federal immigration facility in Pearsall as a suspect in an unrelated robbery when he was arrested in December 2019 for the deadly shooting.

The investigation into Avelar-Rodriguez began when an unidentified source told police in November 2018 that they knew who killed the couple, the affidavit states.

The tip led police to Avelar-Rodriguez’s girlfriend, who allowed an officer to search their apartment.

During the search, police found 9 mm ammunition manufactured by Browning and Hornady — the same type of ammo recovered at the crime scene, the affidavit states.

In court on Monday, Avelar-Rodriguez’s defense attorney filed a motion to suppress his apparent confession to police saying no attorney was present when he spoke with the SAPD homicide detective on the case.

The state argued that he waived his rights and that an immigration attorney wasn’t needed for the type of question taking place.

226th District Court Judge Velia Meza said she would review the interrogation video and make a ruling by next week.

This is a non-death capital murder case, which means the death penalty is not on the table. If Avelar-Rodriguez is found guilty he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Testimony is expected to begin on Jan. 16.