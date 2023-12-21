65º
Construction for new Uvalde school on hold due to project cost

Foundation sought additional bids from a second construction firm

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

UVALDE, Texas – Construction for a new school in Uvalde to replace Robb Elementary after a mass shooting in May 2022 claimed the lives 19 students and two teachers is on hold, according to the Uvalde Moving Forward Foundation.

The groundbreaking ceremony was slated for late October as the bidding process was wrapping up.

The foundation sought additional bids from a second construction firm to ensure it was getting the best cost to start the work on the new school.

“We are expecting to receive the initial results of the second bidding process this week and anticipate completing the analysis of the bids early in January. Once the analysis is complete, we will finalize the plans to complete the necessary remaining fundraising to begin construction,” the Uvalde Moving Forward Foundation stated.

The foundation said the construction process will take about 18 months to complete once they begin.

