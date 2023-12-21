Man admits to injuring 4-month-old baby who suffered fractured legs, ribs, clavicle, skull, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old father was arrested after his 4-month-old child was found to have multiple broken bones, all in various stages of healing.

Police said Daniel Efrain Aguilera admitted to causing the injuries and is charged with four counts of injury to a child - serious bodily injury with intent, a first-degree felony.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Aguilera and the mother of the injured child brought the baby to a hospital with a skull fracture and six rib fractures on Dec. 13.

Aguilera told the hospital staff that he tripped over a blanket while holding the baby and fell on him. Medical staff said the injuries were “reasonably explained” but informed law enforcement due to hospital protocol, the affidavit stated.

On Dec. 20, the Center for Miracles reviewed the child’s injuries and found by X-ray that in addition to the skull and rib fractures, he also had fractures in both of his tibias and a clavicle fracture, and determined that all of the injuries were in various stages of healing.

The affidavit states that Aguilera then admitted to Child Protective Services workers that he caused the injuries when he was frustrated. He told them that several times in September, he bent the baby’s legs backward and squeezed them, and said twice in October, when the baby was crying he squeezed him so tight until he heard a pop and the baby stopped crying. Aguilera told CPS workers that when they brought the child to a hospital in December, it was after he struck the child in the back of the head several times when he wouldn’t stop crying, according to the affidavit.

Aguilera was booked in the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $300,000.