Behind the Kitchen Door: Restaurant sees high health score of 91 tumble into the 60s

Las Quesadillas Poblanas got a failing score of 66 on November inspection

SAN ANTONIO – A trio of local meat markets racked up an impressive list of health code violations during their November inspections, but they didn’t do as bad as one restaurant that failed its inspection.

KSAT reporter Tim Gerber stopped by the business with the failing score to find out what caused the poor performance behind their kitchen door.

Las Quesadillas Poblanas

Las Quesadillas Poblanas, located in the 7400 block of West Military Drive, failed its health inspection last month with a score of 66.

Metro Health records indicate the business got a 74 on an inspection in August, a contrast to the 91 it received in May of this year.

So why the big drop this time?

The inspector found a cold hold unit that was too warm, and several food items were discarded. Employees also had to toss out food found in Tupperware containers that had been prepared in October.

The health department found black and yellow mold-like buildup in the ice machine, and clean food storage containers were visibly soiled.

Employees weren’t washing their hands properly. Several workers only rinsed them off in cold water with no soap, while another worker handled tortillas with bare hands.

The business racked up 10 repeat violations during the inspection.

The inspector left a list of violations to be corrected for a re-inspection and gave the restaurant 24 hours to buy a permit.

Gerber stopped by the business to see what they had to say about the poor performance.

Turns out, it was not much. None of the employees would answer Gerber’s questions.

Coliseum Meat Market and Grocery

Coliseum Meat Market and Grocery, located in the 400 block of Spriggsdale Avenue, earned a 77 on its November inspection.

The inspector found a bowl of raw chicken in a mop sink, and the manager discarded it.

The report states, “Multiple critical problems should be conveyed to owner and repaired immediately due to high risk of contamination,” but there was no further explanation.

The water was turned off at one sink, and the business was told to repair or replace the sinks and clean the grease trap.

The business was given seven days to make corrections in time for a re-inspection.

Culebra Meat Market #3

Culebra Super Meat Market #3, located at 6060 Old Pearsall, earned a 79 last month.

The store had a box of moldy empanadas in a refrigerator, and employees were keeping a bag of cooked shrimp on raw red meat.

Employees were seen washing and rinsing meat containers but not using bleach to sanitize.

There was no working hand sink in the bakery, the ice machine doors had exposed wood, and a floor in a storage area was moist with black spots.

The business also needed to repair several holes.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Culebra Meat Market #1

Culebra Meat Market #1, located in the 2800 block of Culebra, earned an 83.

It had a package of beef liver in a display case with a sell-by date of March 21. The inspection happened on Nov. 7. The store also had rotting produce in another display case.

The meat grinder had food debris buildup in the crevices, and the door handles were also dirty with food debris.

Perhaps contributing to the problem was that all the hand sinks were cluttered, and paper towels weren’t readily available at one sink.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (11/5-11/11)

La Siberia, 100

3018 Fredericksburg Rd

-----------------------------------------

Freebirds World Burrito, 100

1 UTSA Cir

-----------------------------------------

Roadrunner Cafe, 100

1 UTSA Cir

-----------------------------------------

Whataburger, 100

9263 N FM 1604 W

-----------------------------------------

Fork and Bowl Bistro, 100

700 E Sonterra Blvd

-----------------------------------------

Olive Garden, 99

5439 W Fm 1604 N

-----------------------------------------

Mattenga’s Pizzeria, 98

7863 Callaghan Rd

-----------------------------------------

Our Bar, 97

4032 Vance Jackson

-----------------------------------------

La Mejor Bakery, 96

7205 Somerset Rd

-----------------------------------------

Nicha’s Comida Mexicana, 95

3119 Roosevelt Ave

-----------------------------------------

Fiiz Drinks, 94

3521 Broadway

-----------------------------------------

El Chilango Tacos, 93

6206 Montgomery

-----------------------------------------

Caballito Del Mar, 92

951 New Laredo Hwy

-----------------------------------------

Thousand Oaks Cafe II, 91

1271 Austin Hwy

-----------------------------------------

La Michoacana Meat Market, 90

411 Enrique M Barrera

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here