Person hit by truck while running from crashed vehicle on I-10, police say

White vehicle that crashed on the highway where three people were seen running from.

SAN ANTONIO – A person who police described as a “young man” was hit by a truck Friday evening as three people ran from a vehicle after it crashed on Interstate 10.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. on the I-10 access road near Ramsgate.

San Antonio police said three people crashed a white vehicle into the highway’s metal railing, then jumped out and started running across the access road.

Two of them were able to cross safely, but the third was hit by a truck that was headed northbound.

Police gather at the accident scene on I-10 West. (KSAT)

The driver stopped to help. According to police, the injured man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other two people fled the area, their identities are not known. Police are still investigating.