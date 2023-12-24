Baby sloth sits on Santa’s lap at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – When Santa makes his rounds tonight, you can bet he’ll be stopping at the San Antonio Zoo.

That’s what Santa himself told little Aluna, the zoo’s baby sloth.

Aluna got to sit on Santa’s lap for the first time last week and the zoo posted the adorable video on its social pages.

“Hello Aluna, Merry Christmas, how are you? Have you been a good girl this year? What would you like from Santa?” Santa asked Aluna in the video. “You have to make sure you keep your nest and your tree clean and go to bed early Christmas Eve to see what Santa can leave you under the trees.”

Aluna is 10 months old and Christmas may only be her second favorite holiday. That’s because she was born on Valentine’s Day.

Zoo officials have created an Amazon Wish List for anyone who would like to help Santa out and buy presents for some of the zoo’s animals.