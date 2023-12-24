69º
Officers shoot man who fired shots at them during domestic disturbance, SAPD officials say

A man shot at SAPD officers as they responded to domestic disturbance, officers shot back hitting man in shoulder

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting between San Antonio police officers and a man police said was involved in a domestic disturbance.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the man fired first at officers and one of the officers fired back, wounding him.

It happened in the 7500 block of Westlyn Drive on the city’s far West Side.

McManus said officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and were advised that the male suspect may be high on drugs and armed with a gun.

McManus said when officers arrived on scene and approached the home, the suspect shot at police. Two officers shot back, and hit the shooter in the shoulder, according to McManus.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and the man was transported to a hospital.

Chief McManus said the officers involved have been with the department from 1 to 2 years.

It’s unclear what charges the male suspect will face. His name was not released by police at the scene.

The investigation continues.

