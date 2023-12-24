Police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-10 on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed someone late Saturday night and didn’t stop to help.

The crash happened just before midnight on the Interstate 10 exit ramp to South New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to San Antonio Police, a 23-year-old man was hit and died at the scene.

The driver who hit him left the scene of the crash.

Not long after, a second driver also hit the person. The second driver did stop and called for help.

At last check, there was no information about the vehicle or driver responsible for the deadly incident.