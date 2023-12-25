Spirit Airlines apologizes after putting unaccompanied 6-year-old child on wrong flight, reports say

Spirit Airlines is apologizing after putting an unaccompanied 6-year-old child on the wrong flight.

In an emailed statement to CNN, Spirit Airlines said that on December 21, a child who was supposed to fly from Philadelphia to Fort Myers was instead “incorrectly boarded” on a plane to Orlando.

“The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them,” the airline said in a statement to CNN.

The child’s grandmother told WINK that finding out he wasn’t on the flight he was supposed to be on was one of the scariest things she’s ever experienced.

“I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?’ She said, ‘No, I had no kids with me,” Maria Ramos told WINK.

She learned what had happened when the child called to say he had landed in Orlando. She immediately drove several hours to pick him up.

“We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience,” Spirit Airlines’ statement said.