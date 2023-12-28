Driver taken to hospital after road rage shooting on Loop 410 on East Side

A driver was shot during a road rage incident on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a graze to the head during a road rage incident on Loop 410 on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

The driver told police he was being tailgated by a vehicle, and moments later, he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The injured driver, who was not armed, exited the highway and drove to a store on Rigsby. He was taken to a hospital and his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Additional details about the shooting and suspect vehicle were not immediately available. Police are searching for the shooter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.