Missing teen last seen on Dec. 19 in San Antonio

San Antonio police are looking for a teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Jaccqueanna “Yanna” Manning, 14, was last seen on Dec. 19 on the frontage road in the 4000 block of Interstate 10.

Jaccqueanna is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Her hair is shoulder-length, curly, black and burgundy, and was last styled in braids.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked the contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

SAPD officials said harboring a runaway child is a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to a year.