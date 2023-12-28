46º
Missing teen last seen on Dec. 19 in San Antonio

Jaccqueanna ‘Yanna’ Manning, 14, was last seen on the frontage road in the 4000 block of Interstate 10.

San Antonio police are looking for a teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Jaccqueanna “Yanna” Manning, 14, was last seen on Dec. 19 on the frontage road in the 4000 block of Interstate 10.

Jaccqueanna is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Her hair is shoulder-length, curly, black and burgundy, and was last styled in braids.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked the contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

SAPD officials said harboring a runaway child is a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to a year.

