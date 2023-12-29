52º
Deputy involved in 4-vehicle crash while responding to stabbing in northwest Bexar County

Person stabbed more than 30 times, BCSO says

Robert Limon, Producer Trainee

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Crash scene on Wiseman and Cottonwood Way. Eight people were involved when a deputy was headed towards a stabbing call. (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A deputy headed toward a call where a person was stabbed more than 30 times in northwest Bexar County was involved in a four-vehicle crash on the way to the scene.

The deputy was headed toward Talon Run, near West Loop 1604 North and Shaenfield Road, when he crashed near Wiseman and Cottonwood Way on Thursday night.

BCSO said eight people were involved in the “fleet crash,” and three had to be transported to a hospital, including a child with serious injuries. It’s unclear who caused the crash, according to deputies.

Person stabbed 30 times on Talon Run

Stabbing scene on Talon Run. (KSAT)

Authorities said they found a victim inside a house on Talon Run stabbed more than 30 times.

It’s unclear what weapon was used during the attack.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was detained at the scene, according to BCSO.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

