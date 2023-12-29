Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in Kyle

KYLE, Texas – Police in Kyle are looking for a 74-year-old man who disappeared on Thursday evening.

Leonard Diggs was last seen at 5 p.m. in the 5600 block of Kyle Parkway in a red 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe with the Texas license plate 2PYKV, according to a Silver Alert issued late Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with yellow stripes, a green shirt, black jeans and brown shoes.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 177 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, the alert states.

Anyone with information on Diggs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.