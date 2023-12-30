71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Drunken driver arrested after fleeing crash on North Side, police say; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

Suspect vehicle was reported as it slid on frame, caused sparks

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, North Side
San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in the 9500 block of Wetmore Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested Friday night after fleeing the scene of a car crash that critically injured another person.

San Antonio police said the incident happened at around 8 p.m. in the 9500 block of Wetmore Road.

A gray Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Wetmore when, for some reason, drove into the southbound lanes, police said.

The truck then struck a Kia Forte, which spun out. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck didn’t stop to render aid, police said. The truck slid on a frame as it continued down the road and caused sparks, leading people to call 911 to report a suspicious vehicle.

Police were able to locate the Chevrolet and pull it over. The driver was arrested for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.