Drunken driver arrested after fleeing crash on North Side, police say; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in the 9500 block of Wetmore Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested Friday night after fleeing the scene of a car crash that critically injured another person.

San Antonio police said the incident happened at around 8 p.m. in the 9500 block of Wetmore Road.

A gray Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Wetmore when, for some reason, drove into the southbound lanes, police said.

The truck then struck a Kia Forte, which spun out. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck didn’t stop to render aid, police said. The truck slid on a frame as it continued down the road and caused sparks, leading people to call 911 to report a suspicious vehicle.

Police were able to locate the Chevrolet and pull it over. The driver was arrested for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury.

The suspect has not been identified by police.