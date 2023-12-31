Pedestrian struck, killed walking on Loop 410, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross Loop 410 late Saturday, Dec. 30.

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking across the highway on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Police said the unidentified victim was walking on the main lanes of Loop 410 in an area where pedestrians are prohibited when a Chevrolet Suburban struck them.

The victim died at the scene.

SAPD said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators are working to identify the victim. The driver is not facing any criminal charges, police said.