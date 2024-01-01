San Antonio Brahmas selected to join United Football League; Wade Phillips named new head coach

SAN ANTONIO – The United Football League on Monday announced that the San Antonio Brahmas was selected among eight teams to compete in its inaugural season, which is slated to begin in March.

The new league is a merging of both the XFL and USFL, and will launch as the premier spring football league.

The Brahmas, formerly of Dwayne Johnson’s XFL football league, will now be grouped with their former opponents the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks in a new division. The teams will also be combined with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers, to form the second division.

The Brahmas will be led by head coach Wade Phillips in 2024, according to a press release from the team. Phillips coached the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2010 as well as head coaching stints for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Most recently, Phillips served as the head coach for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2023 and led the team to a 7-3 overall record, earning a spot in the South Division Championship game.

The United Football League said the city of Houston was the one overlapping market between the XFL and USFL and was one of the strongest markets for both their leagues. As a result, the USFL’s Houston Gamblers have since been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.

The new league’s 10-game regular season will start on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in a game of the two 2023 champions: the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, will face the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

The Brahmas finished their 2023 XFL season at 3-7 overall and third in the South Division. Five San Antonio Brahmas were selected All-XFL: defensive ends Drew Beesley, Delontae Scott, linebacker Jordan Williams, cornerback Luq Barcoo and placekicker John Parker Romo.

Players are to report to training camp starting in February in Arlington, Texas. The full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, the press release said.