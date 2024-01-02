47º
‘New beginnings, new babies’: San Antonio Zoo celebrates birth of babirusa piglet

Rare birth is a first for the species at the zoo

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

The San Antonio Zoo welcomed a first-time Babirusa birth. (Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is embracing new beginnings and new babies in the new year.

In a first for the babirusa species at the zoo, first-time mother Sula, and father Kreacher, welcomed a piglet to a growing zoo family. The birth represents an important milestone around conversation efforts for the vulnerable species.

“While some may describe these little ones as ‘ugly babies,’ we can’t help but find them irresistibly adorable with their unique and unconventional charm. We can’t wait for the public to fall in love with this precious little babirusa,” Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo said.

Babirusas are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

The mother and father of San Antonio Zoo's babirusa piglet, Sula (left) and Kreacher (right). (Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo)

The species is native to Indonesia’s tropical forests. While curved tusks are one of the pig’s unique appearances, babirusas have called the San Antonio Zoo home since 1998.

A news release from the zoo said babirusas give birth to only one to two piglets, making each birth a rare event.

Officials with the zoo were quick to highlight their animal care team’s dedication and expertise.

While the piglet has not been welcomed by the public just yet -- the zoo is ensuring a bond with the mother can be developed -- people are encouraged to follow the zoo’s social media channels for updates regarding the baby’s gender and progress.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

