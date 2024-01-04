Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that severely injured pedestrian

Tyrill Antonio Benjamin, 33, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian severely injured.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian severely injured.

Tyrill Antonio Benjamin, 33, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after the car believed to have fled the scene of the incident was located on the Northeast Side, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The car had damage to one of the front bumpers, the sheriff said.

Benjamin is charged with collision involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, was walking to work at a nearby school at the intersection of O’Connor Road and Misty Ridge Drive on Dec. 21, when she was hit by a green Dodge Charger, Salazar said.

The woman suffered a broken pelvis, a broken arm and may lose one of her eyes, Salazar said.

Benjamin told detectives that he thought he had hit a dog. But witnesses saw his car parked nearby and the victim laying on the street, Salazar said.